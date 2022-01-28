Gyan Gaming’s ID number, guild name, Free Fire stats, and more

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Gaming, is one of the most well-known faces in the Indian Free Fire community. He has a significant following and is among the top five most subscribed YouTubers in the country that create videos related to the game.

At the time of writing, Gyan Gaming has more than 13.5 million subscribers and 1.89 billion views on his YouTube channel. Additionally, on Instagram, he has over 1.7 million followers.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number and guild name

Gyan Gaming’s ID number is 70393167. He is the leader of the guild ‘GyanGamingGG,’ whose ID is 61721403.

Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Sujan Mistri (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 19138 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 6832 victories, maintaining a great win percentage of 35.69%. He has accumulated 68787 kills in the process and has a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 510 victories in 2235 appearances, resulting in a win rate of 22.81%. With 6107 frags, he has maintained an incredible kill-to-death ratio of 3.54.

Finally, the content creator has competed in 1441 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 159 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.03%. With 2363 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has not played ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played no matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 25 of Garena Free Fire.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of Gyan Gaming (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has been featured in 1174 Clash Squad matches in total and has 594 victories to his name, equating to a win rate of 50.59%. He has notched up 5725 kills, ensuring a good KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri’s YouTube channel is called Gyan Gaming. He’s been running it for several years and has previously posted content on Clash of Clans. The channel presently has over 2280 videos, with the most-watched video having received over 25 million views.

According to Social Blade, his subscriber and view counts have increased by 300 thousand and 28.164 million in the last 30 days.

