Lorem’s Free Fire ID, rank, guild, subscribers, and channel stats in January 2022

Ezequiel Busson (aka Lorem) has become a huge star in the global Free Fire community, and fans adore him for his exceptional gameplay.

Despite the fact that he presently has only 18 videos on his YouTube channel, his subscriber and view counts have surpassed 1.75 million and 38.81 million, respectively.

Loren’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913, and he is the guild leader of LaViejaScooL, whose ID is 66778184. The popular figure is ranked Diamond II in BR-Ranked and Bronze I in CS-Ranked.

These are his stats as of today, 28 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lorem's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lorem has appeared in 5953 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1998, which converts to a win rate of 33.56%. With 21346 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 5.40.

He has also competed in 1252 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 301 games, equating to a win rate of 24.05%. In the process, the player has racked up 3627 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has played 880 solo games and has 127 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of approximately 14.43%. He has accumulated 1904 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Lorem's ramked stats (Image via Garena)

Lorem has featured in 103 squad games in the ongoing-ranked season and has seven victories, upholding a win rate of 6.79%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has 344 kills.

He is yet to participate in any duo or solo matches.

Note: Lorem's stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

YouTube channel and subscribers

Lorem has been posting his gameplay highlights on YouTube for quite some time, which has resulted in a sizable fanbase. As previously stated, there are only 18 videos present on his channel and his subscriber count is over 1.75 million.

Lorem's country rank is 106 (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the country rank of Lorem’s channel is 106 in Argentina. On the other hand, his subscriber and games rank are mentioned to be 1177 and 548, respectively.

Edited by Siddharth Satish