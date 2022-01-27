PVS Gaming ID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats, and more

Free Fire’s exponential growth in recent years has set the tone for its esports ecosystem, while many players have found a vast target audience that is regularly consuming content in multiple languages.

Hari Raman stands among the most celebrated Tamil Free Fire YouTubers, with his channel PVS Gaming having 2.22 million subscribers. Viewers generally enjoy his videos around events and gameplay accompanied by his commentary.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming competed in 11461 squad games and bettered his foes in 2472 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 21.56%. He has accumulated 30694 kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.41.

The gamer has played 991 matches in the duo mode and has 164 wins for a win percentage of 16.54%. With 2213 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played 1153 solo matches and has 109 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 9.43%. At a K/D ratio of 3.63, he has 3585 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has remained unbeaten in seven of the 43 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, possessing a win percentage of 16.27%. In the process, he has 106 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Meanwhile, the player has also appeared in 22 duo games and has secured a single win, upholding a win rate of 4.54%. He has 32 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.52.

Lastly, PVS Gaming has played 15 solo matches and has precisely nine kills at a K/D ratio of 0.60

Note: PVS Gaming's stats in Free Fire will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

These are PVS Gaming's monthly earnings and more details (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the monthly income of PVS Gaming lies in the range of $1.8K - $29.3K.

YouTube channel

Hari Raman has been churning out content on PVS Gaming for more than three years now and has more than 1000 videos. He has garnered over 266 million views put together, as subscribers stand at 2.22 million.

Also Read Article Continues below

The internet star has gained 40k and 7.336 million subscribers and views in the previous month.

Edited by Shaheen Banu