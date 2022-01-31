3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free this month

Diamond and gold are the two primary in-game currencies that players can use to conduct standard in-game transactions in Free Fire. Individuals mostly require the former to obtain exclusive stuff such as the Elite Pass, emotes, and other similar items.

However, unlike gold, diamonds require gamers to spend real money, which is not always practical. As a result, non-spending users begin looking for ways to obtain diamonds for free.

Note: This article represents the opinion of the writer.

Great ways to acquire Free Fire diamonds for free

3) Redeem code

These 12-character codes can provide numerous rewards (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are pretty much the best way for players to obtain free rewards. Developers may even include diamonds among the items in some of the codes. As a result, users must keep an eye out for new ones for their servers.

Even if they do not have the in-game currency, all the codes are worthwhile to use due to the free stuff they can provide.

To find the newest Free Fire redeem codes, users can visit this URL!

2) Booyah!

The Booyah! app offers rewards via events (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah!, an application by Garena, acquires the second spot on this list. It hosts numerous events that can provide participants with multiple free rewards. A few even feature prizes like gift cards and diamonds.

As a result, taking part in the events organized on this application is another excellent opportunity for gamers to earn rewards. They must, however, connect their Free Fire account to the app.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Players can also use Google Opinion Rewards, which is arguably the most effective application for attaining free diamonds. To begin with, individuals must download the app and complete a brief survey. Doing so will reward them with Google Play Credits.

As soon as they have enough credits for a top-up, they may proceed to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Users must remember that they must never use illicit means to get their hands on diamonds. Developers may ban their accounts if they do so.

Edited by Ravi Iyer