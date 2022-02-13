Did Free Fire get banned in India for Android users after Play Store removal? (February 2022)

The abrupt removal of Free Fire and its upgraded counterpart Free Fire Max from stores has come as a bolt from the blue for the game's community. The dilemma that now comes into the users' minds is whether the game has been banned or whether this is the result of some other circumstance. However, it is not known at this point if the game was banned or if any other circumstances have led to its removal.

As of right now, the only title that comes up in the search is Free Fire Max, and even that is only on the Google Play Store.

India is a sizable market for both the games, with millions of users enjoying the game on various platforms. However, the fanbase in the country has not been particularly pleased as the game has been removed from the Google Play Store since its exit from the Apple App Store.

Reasons regarding the removal of Free Fire from Apple and Android stores have not been revealed yet

Fans are puzzled by these bizarre removals, which are further restricted to the Indian region alone. Many of them have turned to the internet in search of answers to their questions, with the most popular theories focusing on the game's ban in India.

These concerns have arisen owing to the past few ban waves in 2020, during which many games were subjected to the ban hammer. However, there has been no recent notice, like the other instances.

However, users who attempt to access the Free Fire page on any of the two popular stores are facing an error message.

Moreover, many players have also reported problems while making in-app purchases which may likely be attributed to the game's removal from the stores.

Although the developers have previously acknowledged and informed the gamers that they are looking into the log-in issue, there is no clarification or a statement regarding the takedown.

Therefore, it is wise to avoid any of these rumors and instead wait for an official statement to be made, which might be done soon.

