Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, and top videos (February 2022)

Sarju Giri, better known by his in-game moniker, Tonde Gamer, is a popular name on the Free Fire Indian server. The content creator is well-known for his incredible gameplay highlights and other game-related videos, earning him a massive 5.1 million subscribers.

He routinely streams on Booyah!, where he has a following of 4.54 million. Additionally, the YouTuber has been raking in significant numbers in recent months. His YouTube subscriber count grew by 60k and his view count increased by 24.52 million in the last 30 days.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914. His stats as of 11 February 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

He has 69k squad kills(Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has 17141 squad matches to his name and has outperformed his foes 7296 times, converting to a 42.56% win rate. He has accumulated 69343 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.04.

He has played 7027 duo games and scored 1468 victories, leading to a win percentage of 20.89%. With 27391 eliminations, the player has sustained a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The YouTuber has claimed 386 Booyahs in 4632 solo games, ensuring a win percentage of 8.33%. He has chalked up 8563 kills, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.02.

Ranked stats

Not many ranked stats so far to discuss (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in two squad games but is yet to record a kill or a win. In addition to this, he has played a single solo game, registering two frags at a K/D ratio of 2.

CS Career

He has a quite good CS win rate (Image via Garena)

The streamer has won 2457 of the 3568 Clash Squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 68.86%. He has notched 19784 kills for a KDA of 2.24 and average damage per match of 2591.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild

This is the guild he is a part of (Image via Garena)

He is a part of the Tonde Gamer guild, whose ID is 1001459224.

YouTuber earnings

His earnings via his channel (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports Tonde Gamer’s estimated YouTube earnings to be in the range of $6.1K and $98.1K every month. The expected annualized income for the current level of viewership is about $73.6K to $1.2M.

Top videos

The most-watched videos on Tonde Gamer’s social channel are as follows:

1) Every Free Fire Lover Must Watch This ❤️ Heart Touching Short Story #Shorts (31 million views)

2) Blue Criminal & 1st Season Sakura Verified Youtubers Arrow Gaming Vs Tonde & Ug Ayush #Shorts (17 million views)

3) Free Fire World’s Best Fastest Player Founder of Headshot & Movement Speed Vs Tonde Gamer #Shorts (15 million views)

YouTube channel

The growth of Tonde Gamer’s channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Tonde Gamer started uploading content related to Free Fire on his YouTube account in February 2019 with a montage of his gameplay. Over the years, he has amassed a large following, churning out around 1200 videos that have received a total of 894 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer