X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, and top videos (February 2022)

Hemant Vyas is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire scene, and he operates the X-Mania YouTube channel. His videos pertaining to the game cover a wide range of topics and are entertaining to watch.

X-Mania has seen significant growth in recent years, with his subscriber and view counts surpassing 1.89 million and 137.35 million, respectively.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833. He is the leader of the X-MANIA✓ guild, whose ID number is 1005559987.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has played 12929 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3394, which comes down to a win rate of 26.25%. With 39288 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.12.

He has 3341 matches to his name in the duo mode, and has won 551 games for a win rate of 16.49%. With a K/D ratio of 3.50, he has 9759 frags.

The player has also secured 447 victories in 3173 solo games, equating to a win rate of 14.08%. He has 9029 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

X-Mania’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, X-Mania has competed in 267 squad matches and has 48 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 17.97%. He has a total of 696 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The YouTuber has 14 appearances in duo games and has four victories, having a win rate of 28.57%. He has racked up 51 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.10.

X-Mania has bettered his foes in seven out of 63 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. In the process, X-Mania has secured 225 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.02.

Note: X-Mania’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

YouTube earnings

X-Mania's earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

X-Mania’s monthly and yearly earnings through his channel lie in the range of $441 - $7.1K and $5.3K - $84.7K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Top videos

These are the most-watched videos on X-Mania’s channel:

1) Grandmaster In 16 Hours With Wu-kong (12 million views)

2) ONLY M1873 CHALLANGE || SOLO VS SQUAD RANK MATCH #FreeFire (8.9 million)

3) Xmania vs Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai Vs PAHADI Best Collection versus Ever !! #Xmania #FreeFire (4.4 million views)

YouTube channel

X-Mania has seen a massive growth in the number of subscribers during the last two years. He went from having eight thousand subscribers in February 2020 to his current tally of 32 thousand subscribers. X-Mania has regularly posted content based on Free Fire during this period.

There are over 180 videos on his channel, and the oldest one dates to July 2019.

Edited by Siddharth Satish