Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Vincenzo is one of the most well-known content creators in the Free Fire community. He plays on the Middle East server of the battle royale title, and fans recognize him for incredible gameplay and skills on the battlefield.

The content creator regularly uploads montages. His YouTube channel currently boasts 6.82 million subscribers and a total of over 461.10 million views.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862. The famous figure is placed Diamond I in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Silver II in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has competed in 23250 squad games in Free Fire and has precisely 3800 wins, equating to a win rate of 16.34%. With 85419 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 4.39.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 1753 appearances and has 305 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 17.39%. The player has secured 5169 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The YouTuber has participated in 1181 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 108, translating to a win rate of 9.14%. In the process, he accumulated 3005 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of around 2.80.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Vincenzo has 11 victories in 108 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 10.18%. With a K/D ratio of 3.44, he has 334 kills.

Apart from this, he has not featured in either duo or solo modes.

Note: Vincenzo’s stats in the game are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Vincenzo’s income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Vincenzo’s monthly and yearly income lie between $989 - $15.8K and $11.9K - $189.8K, respectively.

YouTube channel

For the last few years, Vincenzo has been uploading gameplay highlights frequently. There are already over 450 videos on his channel, with the most popular video currently standing at over 47 million views.

Vincenzo has gained over 30 thousand subscribers and 3.954 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish