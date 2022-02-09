Gaming Girl’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, and stats revealed

Gaming Girl is one of India’s most well-known female Free Fire content creators, and she has amassed a large following in the country. Her YouTube channel has over 133k subscribers, alongside 1.83 million views.

Aside from that, the famous figure usually streams the game on Booyah, i.e., Garena’s platform for gaming content. She has over 3.6 million followers on the platform, which is an impressive feat.

Gaming Girl’s Free Fire ID and more details

Gaming Girl’s Free Fire ID is 1277699984. Her rank is Heroic in Battle Royale and Diamond III in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats

She has decent lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gaming Girl has 7309 squad games to her name alongside 1151 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 15.74%. She has accumulated 6659 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.08.

When looking at duo mode, she has 183 appearances and 11 victories, which come down to a win ratio of 6.01%. With a kill-to-death ratio of 0.69, the player has 119 frags.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in 376 solo games and has precisely ten wins, corresponding to a win percentage of 2.65%. Furthermore, she has 353 kills for a K/D ratio of around 0.96.

Ranked stats

Gaming Girl has not played many ranked matches (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season, Gaming Girl has played 256 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 33, giving her a win ratio of 12.89%. At a 1.68-K/D ratio, she has notched up 375 frags.

Meanwhile, the content creator has also played three solo games and has bagged five kills for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Note: Gaming Girl’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Gaming Girl (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, Gaming Girl’s monthly earnings are mentioned between $46 and $735. In contrast, her yearly income is stated between $551 and $8.8K.

YouTube channel

Gaming Girl has been regularly posting Free Fire-related content, which has landed her decent numbers. There are over 230 videos on her channel, out of which the most-watched one has accumulated approximately 151 thousand views.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, she has gained over 2k subscribers and 183.651 thousand views within the previous thirty days.

Edited by Saman