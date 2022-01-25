Free Fire Ranked Season 26 release date for India

Season 25 (Battle Royale) of BR Ranked began in Free Fire in late December and has been ongoing for almost a month. Users now have just a few weeks left to work their way up the various tiers and get their hands on the rewards that the developers have set.

Many fans are already hyped up regarding the upcoming season, i.e., the Ranked Season 26. They have started searching for its specifics like the exact release date, rewards, and so on.

Details about Free Fire Ranked Season 26

The current one will be available to the players until February 18

On February 18, Season 25 for the BR mode will draw to an end, and on the same day, the upcoming one, i.e., Free Fire Ranked Season 26, will begin.

Developers generally incorporate the new season a few hours after the previous one closes and the expected time for its arrival is 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30), based on prior seasons.

In the video below, individuals can see a couple of the rewards that have been leaked:

Note: These are just leaks and the developers have confirmed no rewards.

Rank-reset in Free Fire

Rank resets mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

Moreover, as always, the ranks of the players will reset in Free Fire after the conclusion of the previous season. These are the specifics mentioned by the developers in-game:

Bronze I and Bronze II derank to Bronze I

derank to Bronze I Bronze III and Silver I derank to Bronze II

derank to Bronze II Silver II and Silver III derank to Silver I

derank to Silver I Gold I and Gold II derank to Silver II

derank to Silver II Gold III and Gold IV derank to Silver III

derank to Silver III Platinum I and II derank to Gold I

derank to Gold I Platinum III and IV derank to Gold II

derank to Gold II Diamond I derank to Gold III

derank to Gold III Diamond II derank to Gold IV

derank to Gold IV Diamond III and Diamond IV derank to Platinum I

derank to Platinum I Heroic derank to Platinum III

derank to Platinum III band over derank to Diamond I

Apart from that, season-end rewards for the players will be delivered straight to their in-game mail. This will depend upon the tier they had achieved.

