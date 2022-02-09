Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

The phenomenal growth of Free Fire in India has resulted in the emergence of many successful content creators. Among the most notable figures from the community is Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, who operates the YouTube channel Gyan Gaming.

Sujan’s content and streams are unique and engaging to watch due to his entertaining commentary. As of writing, he possesses over 13.6 million subscribers, alongside a total of over 1.91 billion views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and rank

The Free Fire ID of Gyan Gaming is 70393167. He is currently ranked Platinum IV in Battle Royale and Silver II in Clash Squad.

His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has 19138 squad games to his name and has notched 6832 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 35.69%. He has secured 68787 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.59.

The YouTuber has 2235 appearances in the duo mode, winning 510 at a win percentage of 22.81%. In the process, he has bagged 6107 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

He has also participated in 1441 solo games and has bettered his foes in 159, maintaining a win ratio of 11.03%. The player has 2363 frags with a 1.84 K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Here are Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at the ongoing BR Ranked Season 25, Sujan has not played any matches in the three modes — solo, duo, or squad.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

According to Social Blade, these are his earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings of Sujan Mistri are between $8.9K and $142.4K from his YouTube channel. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly earnings lie in the range of $106.8K and $1.7 million (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has been entertaining his audience for the last few years. He began his journey into content creation by uploading videos and live-streaming Clash of Clans and other games. Later, he switched to Free Fire, which has given him great exposure.

As per Social Blade, his channel has gained approximately 300 thousand subscribers and 35.60 million views.

