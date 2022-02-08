Itz Kabbo’s UID number, monthly earnings, Free Fire stats, and more

Throughout the Indian subcontinent, Free Fire has seen significant growth in content creation, streaming, and esports. Itz Kabbo is one of the most prominent figures from Bangladesh, and his videos are pretty fun to watch.

In recent years, his fanbase has expanded, with subscriber and view counts currently standing at over 2.09 million and 303.75 million, respectively. He additionally runs a few other YouTube channels.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire UID number

Itz Kabbo’s UID number in Free Fire is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

These are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Itz Kabbo has played 15499 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to secure 5806 wins, equating to a win ratio of 37.46%. In the process, he has racked up 51101 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.27.

He has 2183 appearances in the duo mode and has 411 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.82%. With 5103 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.88.

The famous figure also has 1726 solo games, winning 203 at a win rate of 11.76%. He has accumulated 4909 eliminations, upholding a 3.22 K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has not played ranked solo matches (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in 70 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 11 victories, converting to a win percentage of 15.71%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 5.05, he has 298 kills.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has participated in a single duo game.

Note: Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Itz Kabbo’s earnings stated on the Social Blade website (Image via Social Blade)

On the Social Blade website, Itz Kabbo’s monthly earnings are mentioned between $5.6K and $89.2K. Meanwhile, the yearly income of the content creator lies in the range of $66.9K and $1.1 million.

YouTube channel

Itz Kabbo has been regularly uploading a wide array of content related to the game in Bengali for several years. There are over 766 videos on his channel, with the oldest one releasing in February 2020.

Within the previous 30 days, the content creator has gained 110 thousand subscribers and 22.293 million views, as per Social Blade.

Edited by Ravi Iyer