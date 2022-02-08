Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Mehul Saroj, aka Fam Clashers, is among the various Indian Free Fire content creators who have witnessed tremendous growth in recent times. His videos are pretty distinctive and enjoyable to watch.

Presently, his subscription count has surpassed the mark of 323 thousand, while the view count has topped 38.59 million. Fam Clashers also has over 60 thousand followers on his Instagram profile.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked and Master in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Fam Clashers has appeared in 8107 squad games, winning 1310 at a win percentage of 16.15%. With 17855 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 2.63.

The YouTuber has also played 1518 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 164, equating to a win rate of 10.80%. He has 3122 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.31.

The internet star has 1885 solo games to his name and has 140 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.42%. In the process, he has 3840 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mehul has competed in 83 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 17, possessing a win rate of 20.48%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.86, he has 255 kills.

The streamer has played 23 ranked games in the duo mode and has two victories, translating to a win percentage of 8.69%. He has 72 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The content creator has participated in ten solo matches and has a single win, resulting in a win ratio of precisely 10.00%. He has 28 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Note: Fam Clashers’ Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Earnings of Fam Clashers (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Fam Clashers’ monthly earnings from his YouTube channel lie in the range of $424 to $6.8K.

YouTube channel

Mehul has been running Fam Clashers for the past few years, and he has seen gradual growth. There are 226 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one gaining 591 thousand views.

Also Read Article Continues below

He also has a second channel, XClashers, with 41.3 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer