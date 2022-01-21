5 Free Fire tips to rank up faster in Clash Squad Season 11

Following the Free Fire OB32 update, Clash Squad Season 11 has now begun. Players will have to grind to rank up in-game once again. This will be a long and grueling process, but the rewards that can be earned make it worth the effort.

With the new season in full swing, a lot of players have already begun ranking up. While seasoned users have already mastered every aspect of Clash Squad, beginners may need some help getting started.

Implement these tips to rank up faster in Clash Squad Season 11 of Free Fire

5) Plan character loadouts with teammates

When building a character loadout for Clash Squad Season 11, selecting random abilities is not going to cut it. Players should communicate with the other squad members and select abilities that complement each other.

Abilities like the Wolf Pack and Drop the Beat benefit the entire squad rather than just one player. This gives the entire team a tactical edge in combat and improves the odds of winning.

4) Prioritize the use of strategy over brute force

When engaging opponents in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, using brute force is not the way to win. This limits the team's tactical options, and the enemy will eventually figure out the attack pattern. Once that happens, they will be able to counter-attack with ease.

To be more efficient in combat, players need to rely on strategy. Being able to outsmart the opponent is half the battle won. This will ensure that every round will be won without taking losses.

3) Rushing opponents is not always a good idea

Given the limited amount of play space, most teams tend to rush each other in Clash Squad. In such situations, the team that's able to shoot first usually wins. This being the case, victory becomes more of a question of luck rather than skill.

To improve the odds of victory, players need to approach combat strategically. Rather than rushing in to engage, they should find a tactical position and hold their ground.

2) Use money earned wisely when buying weapons and items

Unlike in BR mode, where weapons can be picked up off the ground, players need to buy them in Clash Squad. Every time players get an elimination or win the round, they receive a substantial amount of money. Using this, they can buy the necessary gear.

However, with money being tight, knowing which items to buy is essential. For instance, if one teammate has K's ability, the other teammates should buy mushrooms. This will allow them to heal when K uses his Jiu-jitsu mode.

1) Have good coordination and communication with the team

The most important thing to remember during a Free Fire Clash Squad match is to have proper communication. A team that fails to communicate with each other will not be able to properly coordinate.

Instead of functioning as one cohesive unit, players will be fighting as individuals. This will certainly hamper the outcome of matches and players will take longer to rank up as a result.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

