Top 5 Free Fire tips to win BR matches in 2022

Winning in Battle Royale mode in Free Fire can be quite a challenge. There are numerous factors to take into consideration that directly affect the outcome of the match. One wrong move and an early exit is guaranteed.

However, winning in Battle Royale mode is not impossible. With the right mindset and strategy, users can easily overcome any obstacle faced during the match and secure a Booyah.

Ensure victory in Free Fire BR matches by following these tips

5) Have a good reaction time

In Free Fire, combat decides the outcome of the match. To become a master at gunfights, having a perfect reaction time is a must. The ability to return fire or shoot first is invaluable when trying to secure a Booyah.

When this skill has been mastered, the user will be able to initiate combat with ease or place a gloo wall immediately when fired upon. Perfecting it will take many hours of practice but it will be worth it in the end.

4) Memorize the layout of drop locations

Simply knowing how to land perfectly is not enough to secure early-game loot. To loot efficiently and effectively in-game, users need to memorize the layout of drop locations.

This will allow them to loot faster, outsmart opponents, and rotate easily out of danger. This is a time-saving skill and is useful when attempting hot-drops or landing in populated areas.

3) Use the terrain to gain an advantage in combat

The maps of Free Fire are vast and diverse. They feature dynamic terrain, unique biomes, and plenty of 'rat spots' aka hiding places. Users can utilize these distinct topographical and landscape features to their advantage.

For instance, when engaging an opponent, having the high ground will improve the odds of victory. On the other hand, if the opponent has the advantage, the user can simply hide until it's safe to come out.

2) Implement strategy during gameplay

Guns and gear play an important role in-game. They provide the user with a tactical edge in combat and improve the odds of winning every gunfight. However, they are rendered useless without strategy.

Simply 'gunning' for an opponent is not a good idea during a match. The player needs to plan and execute a strategy that uses the terrain and character ability to their advantage.

1) Tactical retreats are better than an early exit

When the enemy has the upper hand, the smart thing to do is to pop a smoke grenade and run. There is no shame in retreating during a Free Fire match. It should be viewed as a tactical decision and not a failure.

In fact, users who manage to retreat successfully should be proud of their tactical prowess as they now have a second chance in-game. Once the necessary supplies have been reacquired, they can resume their push towards a Booyah.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

