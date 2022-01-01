New Alpine map in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers its users several choices when it comes to maps. They can choose from the classic Bermuda to the action-packed Kalahari for a varied battle royale experience.

With the ongoing New Age campaign, Garena has incorporated a brand-new map named Alpine.

An event has also been added (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, they have added an event named ‘Map Hop!’, which rewards players with exclusive rewards for playing on the new map and completing objectives.

Details about the Alpine map in Free Fire

Alpine is the fifth map of the game after Bermuda, Purgatory, Kalahari and Bermuda Remastered. It features a variety of terrain over a sizable area. Players will be able to find a few zip lines, which will enable them to rotate across various locations quickly.

Those with an aggressive approach can drop around the center of the map, however, it is advised that users avoid this if their primary goal is survival. As time goes on and more players try out Alpine, they will be able to devise new strategies.

The map has also been added to ranked matchmaking, but users have been provided with an option to deselect it:

The map can be deselected from the rank matchmaking pool (Image via Free Fire)

The following are all the locations present on the map:

Snowfall Garrison Railroad Carousel Dock Sunside Basecamp Rye Vantage Stadium River Mouth Blue Ville Fusion Ocean View Forest Red Militia

Step-by-step guide to play Alpine in Free Fire

To play the new Alpine map in Free Fire, gamers can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Players have to start Free Fire on their devices. Once the game is open, they can tap on the mode-change icon, as shown below:

To begin with, gamers have to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On their screens, individuals will find the various maps and game modes. Next, they must select ‘Alpine.’

Step 3: After following this, they can start the match and enjoy the new map. To add to the excitement, users can invite their friends and play alongside them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish