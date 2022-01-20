Free Fire Clash Squad season 11 release date and time in India

Clash Squad is one of the primary game modes featured in Garena Free Fire. In this mode, two teams go head-to-head in seven rounds, and the side that picks up four wins first gets the Booyah.

It also has a ranked season that gets reset around the time of every update of the game. After the OB32 version was released recently, season 10 has drawn to an end and users now eagerly await the start of season 11.

Free Fire: Release date, time, and more details of Clash Squad season 11

Season 10 has already ended (Image via Garena)

The wait for players is almost over as Free Fire Clash Squad season 11 will start on 20 January, i.e., today. Users can expect it to commence around 2:30 pm IST (9:00 am UTC).

Since the ranks will be reset, individuals will have to start their grind up the tiers once again to get the various rewards offered. Upon reaching Gold III, gamers will be eligible to claim the Golden SKS skin.

Additionally, the Alpine map has been introduced to the mode, and players will be able to enjoy it during the new season.

Season end rewards in Free Fire

Season end rewards will be given based on ranks (Image via Garena)

The following rewards will be provided to players in Free Fire as season-end rewards:

Also Read Article Continues below

Bronze I: 1000x Gold

1000x Gold Bronze II: 1000x Gold

1000x Gold Bronze III: 1000x Gold

1000x Gold Silver I: 1500x Gold

1500x Gold Silver II: 1500x Gold

1500x Gold Silver III: 1500x Gold

1500x Gold Gold I: 2000x Gold

2000x Gold Gold II: 2000x Gold

2000x Gold Gold III: 2000x Gold

2000x Gold Gold IV: 2000x Gold

2000x Gold Platinum I: 2500x Gold

2500x Gold Platinum II: 2500x Gold

2500x Gold Platinum III: 2500x Gold

2500x Gold Platinum IV: 2500x Gold

2500x Gold Diamond I: 3000x Gold

3000x Gold Diamond II: 3000x Gold

3000x Gold Diamond III: 3000x Gold

3000x Gold Diamond IV: 3000x Gold

3000x Gold Heroic: 5000x Gold + 300x Universal Fragment + 375x Rank Tokens

5000x Gold + 300x Universal Fragment + 375x Rank Tokens Master: 7000x Gold + 500x Rank Tokens + 500x Universal Fragments

7000x Gold + 500x Rank Tokens + 500x Universal Fragments Grandmaster I: Clash Squad Grandmaster I Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days

Clash Squad Grandmaster I Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days Grandmaster II: Clash Squad Grandmaster II Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar II - 60 Days

Clash Squad Grandmaster II Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar II - 60 Days Grandmaster III: Clash Squad Grandmaster III Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar III - 60 Days

Clash Squad Grandmaster III Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar III - 60 Days Grandmaster IV: Clash Squad Grandmaster IV Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar IV - 60 Days

Clash Squad Grandmaster IV Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar IV - 60 Days Grandmaster V: Clash Squad Grandmaster V Banner - 60 Days + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar V - 60 Days

Edited by Siddharth Satish