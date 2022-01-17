Wolfrahh vs Elite Andrew vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is the best for CS mode?

When it comes to fast-paced, action-packed gameplay in Free Fire, nothing compares to the Clash Squad mode. Rather than navigate the battlefield to engage opponents, players are locked in a small area to duke it out.

Winning rounds is crucial to success, as the money earned can be used to buy better gear. However, having the right character for the game-mode is just as important.

Three of the most popular characters in-game are Wolfrahh, Elite Andrew, and DJ Alok. All three are well suited to the BR mode, but they fare differently in the CS mode.

Detailed comparison of Wolfrahh, Elite Andrew, and DJ Alok in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Wolfrahh

Ability

Wolfrahh's ability in Free Fire is known as Limelight. Although it is passive in nature, it only activates once the user manages to secure kills or gain viewers. When enough of either have been obtained, damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30% and damage dealt to enemy limbs is increased by 20%.

Combat usage

Wolfrahh is the perfect character in-game for solo players. It allows them to play aggressively and push opponents without much fear. When the ability is maxed out, the user becomes a force to be reckoned with in combat.

2) Elite Andrew

Ability

Elite Andrew's ability in Free Fire is known as Wolf Pack. Vest durability loss is decreased by 12% and armor damage reduction is boosted by 11%. Additionally, every member in the squad that is carrying the ability, will further boost damage reduction by 15%.

Combat usage

Elite Andrew is useful in boosting the squad's defensive capability in-game. If every teammate carries his ability into combat, the entire team receives a damage reduction bonus.

3) DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire is known as Drop the Beat. Upon activation, a five meter aura is created. Within this aura, teammates can recover 5 HP/second and gain a 15% boost to movement speed. The aura lasts for 10 seconds and the ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Combat usage

DJ Alok's primary role during the match is to support the squad in battle. With the ability to heal the team and increase their movement speed, he can shift the odds in favor of a Booyah.

Verdict

When it comes to characters excelling in CS mode, Wolfrahh sadly does not make the cut. Given that his ability only reaches its full potential after securing kills, it wouldn't be of much use to players.

On the other hand, to state that DJ Alok is better than Elite Andrew or vice versa, would be wrong. Both characters focus on improving the team's defense and improving the odds of survival.

Much like Drop the Beat ability, which focuses on team healing, Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack ability improves damage reduction for the team. This puts both characters at par with each other in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

