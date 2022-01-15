Top 5 most expensive Free Fire characters in 2022

Characters and their distinct abilities form the essence of Garena Free Fire. Over the years, the list of characters has grown immensely, and now, players can choose between 45 unique ones.

The in-game store is one of the primary methods for users looking to get their hands on the characters. Some of them can be bought with gold, while other exclusive ones are available only for diamonds.

Following is a list of the most expensive characters in Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order. All the characters are chosen based on their price on the Indian server and are at their base level.

Free Fire: Top 5 expensive characters in the game

5) Thiva

Price: 599 diamonds

Thiva occupies the fifth spot on this list. He was initially offered for free to the community during the fourth anniversary events.

Thiva’s passive ability, Vital Vibes, increases the rescue (help-up) speed by 10%. Additionally, after successfully reviving their teammates, the user gains 15 extra HP in 5 seconds.

4) Chrono

Price: 599 diamonds

Chrono, Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona, has been subject to several nerfs in 2021, which has reduced its overall utility.

The Time Turner ability creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage from enemies. However, individuals cannot fire at enemies while inside it. These two effects last for 4 seconds, after which a 180-second cooldown gets applied.

3) Dimitri

Price: 599 diamonds

Dimitri was introduced to the game around the same time as Thiva. He boasts of an incredible ability that can help users immensely.

At the base level, gamers can create a healing zone that is 3.5m in diameter. Inside that, they will recover 3 HP/s and can also self-recover to get back up upon being knocked out.

2) Alok

Price: 599 diamonds

Based on Alok Petrillo, Alok has remained a fan-favorite over the years. Players in both CS (Clash Squad) and BR (Battle Royale) modes of Free Fire have used his ‘Drop the Beat’ skill successfully.

When activated, the skill creates a healing aura of 5 meters. It further increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. ‘Drop the Beat’ has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

1) K

Price: 599 diamonds

K has arguably become the finest character in Free Fire with the recent ability buff. His skill increases the max EP by 50 and has two different modes that gamers can utilize:

Psychology: This restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP only.

Jiu-jitsu: Results in a 500% increase in the overall EP conversion rate.

Mode-switch has a small cooldown of only 3 seconds.

Edited by Saman