Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, income, and more stats in January 2022

Lokesh Karakoti, aka Pahadi, is well known in the Indian Free Fire scene and is considered to be one of the top esports athletes. He is well-known for his incredible skills and is widely regarded as one of the best snipers.

The famous figure also has two separate YouTube channels, Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, where he regularly posts content related to the battle royale title.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, and more details

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 147098967, and he is the leader of the PAHADIARMY guild, whose ID number is 63508665.

Listed below are the stats of the content creator, as of today, 17 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gamer has competed in 23127 squad games and bettered his foes in 5562 matches, maintaining a win rate of 24.04%. With 74171 kills, the player has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of 4.22.

Coming to the duo mode, the esports athlete has remained unbeaten in 229 of 2034 matches, leading to a win percentage of 11.25%. In the process, he has accumulated 4420 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Finally, Lokesh has played 1677 solo games and has 276 victories, equating to a win ratio of 16.45%. At a K/D ratio of 4.18, he has 5855 kills.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season of Free Fire, Pahadi Gamer has 93 appearances in squad mode and has won 14 games for a win percentage of 15.05%. The YouTuber has killed a total of 394 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Note: Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Income

Pahadi Gamer’s income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Lokesh’s monthly and yearly earnings from the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel lie between $383 - $6.1K and $4.6K - $73.6K, respectively.

YouTube channel

There are presently 132 videos on the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel, with the most-watched one having 4.3 million views. At the time of writing, his Pahadi Gaming channel has 1.43 million subscribers and his Pahadi Gamer channel has 1.38 million subscribers.

