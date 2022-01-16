Amitbhai’s in-game bundles, ID number, discord link, Free Fire stats, and more for OB31 version

Amit Sharma has become a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire space, and his fans otherwise recognize him with his IGN – Amitbhai. He has emerged as one of the top YouTubers in the country, and his channel, Desi Gamers, is loved by millions of viewers.

The numbers he has amassed have steadily increased in the last few years, with the subscriber count now exceeding 12.4 million. Furthermore, there are over 1.75 billion views.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number and more details

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has played 9176 squad games in Free Fire and has 2503 victories, leading to a win rate of 27.27%. With 24839 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of around 3.72.

Coming to the duo mode, he has competed in 4972 matches and has 822 wins, resulting in a win percentage of 16.53%. In the process, Amitbhai has accumulated 13562 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Finally, the YouTuber has played in 3829 solo games and bettered his foes in 317, equating to a win ratio of 8.27%. He has secured 9008 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, Amitbhai has featured in 66 squad games and has 11 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 16.66%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.36, he has 185 kills.

Meanwhile, the content creator also has two duo victories in 17 appearances, converting to a win rate of 11.76%. He has notched up 49 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Desi Gamers has played three solo games but has only a single frag for a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Note: Amitbhai's stats are subject to change and were recorded during the time of writing.

In-game bundles and discord link

In the video above, users can check out the collection of Amitbhai, including his costume bundles and other skins.

To join the official Desi Gamers discord server, individuals can tap on the link provided below:

Discord server: Click here.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, the YouTube channel of Amitbhai is named ‘Desi Gamers’. He has been uploading frequent content related to Free Fire and other games like Minecraft. There are currently over 1106 videos on the channel, with the most popular one having 23 million views.

On Social Blade, it is mentioned that he has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 26.09 million views within the last 30 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar