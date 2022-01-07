7 best Free Fire character abilities for solo vs squad matches

Free Fire's ultimate test of skill is playing a solo vs. squad match. A single-player against an entire lobby with teams is as dangerous as it gets. Even though winning seems impossible, few players manage to secure a Booyah.

However, this victory does not come via skill alone. Without the help of good character abilities, none of this would be possible. Although there are many to choose from in-game, only a few are suited for the task.

These character abilities will help players win solo vs squad matches in Free Fire

7) Laura - Sharp Shooter

The Sharp Shooter ability in Free Fire increases the accuracy of weapons by 35% while being scoped in. This applies to all guns that have a scope. With the help of this ability, the user will have high accuracy and rarely miss their shots.

6) Hayato - Bushido

The Bushido ability increases armor penetration by 10% at the cost of a 10% decrease of maximum HP. With the help of this ability, the user will be able to bypass armor value and directly attack the opponent's HP pool.

5) Luqueta - Hat Trick

The Hat Trick ability in Free Fire increases the user's max HP by 50. With the help of this ability, the user will be able to absorb more damage without dying. This is great for prolonged gunfights in Free Fire.

4) Wolfrahh - Limelight

The Limelight ability grants the user benefits with each additional kill or viewer. Damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30%, while damage dealt to an enemy's limbs increases by 20%. Solo players with good aim can utilize this ability to deal extra damage.

3) Maro - Falcon Fervor

The Falcon Fervor ability allows the user to deal 25% increased damage to far-away targets. Marked targets will receive an additional 3.5% extra damage. With the help of this ability, the user will be able to wipe out an entire squad from long range.

2) Xayne - Xtreme Encounter

The Xtreme Encounter ability, when activated, grants the user 80 HP temporarily and increases damage done to gloo walls and shields by 100%. With the help of this ability, the user can rush opponents and tear down their defenses. Once used, it has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

1) Jota - Sustained Raids

The Sustained Raids ability heals the user when an enemy is hit. When the target has been knocked down, the user will recover 20% HP. With the help of this ability, players can keep engaging with the enemy squad without having to stop and heal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

