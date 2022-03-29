Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer 14-day trial: Start time, end date, all accessible content, and more

Call of Duty fans who are yet to own a copy of Vanguard will be able to try the game out for free before deciding if the title is something that they want to eventually get their hands on.

For 14 days, starting from March 30, 2022, to April 13, 2022, Vanguard will be free to play for all, however, only select parts of the multiplayer will be available for access, so there are only limited parts of the shooter that players will be able to try out next week.

The trial will be available on all the major platforms, hence, both PC and console owners will be able to play the latest addition to the franchise for two whole weeks.

In addition to the free access, Snoop Dogg will also be making his debut in Call of Duty later this week as one of the playable operators in Vanguard and Warzone. Both the free access and Snoop Dogg are coming as a form of celebration of the changes arriving to the Rebirth Island map.

What is accessible in Call of Duty Vanguard’s two-week free trial?

As mentioned, Vanguard’s free trial will not allow players to access all parts of the game, only select areas will be unlocked for trial. The two-week-long access will include, a playlist of mixed game modes based around the two latest maps of Casablanca and Gondola that arrived with Season 2.

It will also include Season 2 Reloaded’s large-scale warfare in The Alps with the new Arms Race mode, which will feature motorcycles, tanks, and other vehicles to help players traverse the vast and expansive map.

In Arms Race, the player’s goal will be simple, which is to capture all the bases in the game. Once a base is captured, they will get the option to respawn at that particular base, as well as other captured points located throughout the map.

Captured bases will automatically create gates that will allow only teammates to enter. However, the enemy can take the base down by blowing it away with enough damage.

An additional playlist will also be included in the mix of game modes that are available to free trial users. This new playlist will include a variety of games in some of the most popular Call of Duty maps, which include Shipment and Das Haus.

As mentioned, the Vanguard free trial will begin on March 30, 2022. However, the developers are yet to provide an exact time at which it will begin for all regions. The trial will last until Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as the developers look to celebrate all the changes coming to the Rebirth Island map.

