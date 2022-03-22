×
Create
Notifications

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: Activision confirms new exclusive skin with Snoop Dogg Bundle in Season Two Reloaded

Call of Duty will be receiving a new Snoop Dogg bundle in the upcoming update (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty will be receiving a new Snoop Dogg bundle in the upcoming update (Image via Activision)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Feature

After multiple leaks over the weeks about the upcoming Snoop Dogg bundle for the Call of Duty franchise, Activision has finally confirmed the legitimacy of its existence.

American rapper slash streamer Snoop Dogg is quite popular around the world for his uniqueness and is admired by many. This has led Activision to collaborate with the artist himself, which can satisfy both music and gaming fans.

Arms Race, Rebirth Reinforced, and the COD-Father 🔥Check out everything coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone in Season Two Reloaded.bit.ly/3D1Hm2J https://t.co/7adVQ7uZRj

Thus, giving birth to a new bundle right after the release of the Armored Titan bundle inspired by Attack on Titan. While Activision has yet to fully reveal what to expect from the new bundle, here is everything that is known so far.

Activision reveals a new Snoop Dogg skin for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Crossovers are pretty common in the gaming industry and remain a trend this decade. Also, for Snoop Dogg, this is not the first time he has appeared in a video game and has even shown up in Def Jam: Fight for NY as Crow.

In 2022, the celebrity is making yet another cameo in a videogame, this time with Call of Duty. According to Activision’s plan so far, Snoop Dogg will be coming to franchises like CoD Mobile, Vanguard, and Warzone, which showcase the massiveness of the collaboration.

The Doggfather is returning to Call of Duty 😤#SnoopDogg | bit.ly/SnoopDoggOpera… https://t.co/dOXenDeMae

The new upcoming bundle will include a new skin that resembles Snoop Dogg himself and might come with other cosmetic items. Based on leaks, it is known that players will also get a Snoop Dogg-themed dog tag charm that will be made out of gold.

Call of Duty has confirmed that Snoop Dogg is coming to #Vanguard, #Warzone AND COD Mobile 💨https://t.co/VADoJl2m0U

This bundle will be available on April 19, 2022. According to the developers, the bundle will hold ten exclusive items, and the operator will have a 20 tier progression system.

Also Read Article Continues below

No other information has been revealed about the bundle right now. However, Activision did promise a more detailed reveal later this week. So, fans need to be patient about it and wait for the next Call of Duty reveal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी