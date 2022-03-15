Raven Software finally looks to fix the Astrakhan Skin after frustrated Warzone player asks the community to not invest in it

Based on Warzone developer Raven Software's tweet earlier in the day, the issue with the Astrakhan skin for operator Padmavati seems to have been acknowledged.

This comes on the back of information a few days ago when a player reported an issue with the skin, which is part of the Lethal Luxury bundle. The case irritated the fans due to its persistent nature, and they were even angrier because players had to get the bundle with COD points.

Skins have been a point of debate in Warzone for a long time. While they don't affect gameplay directly, some skins like the Armored Titan have been mocked in the past. But the issue with the Astrakhan skin is much more severe based on the evidence given by the player. However, the problem is being fixed as per the available official information.

Raven Software starts fixing the Astrakhan skin in Warzone

While skins having bugs isn't uncommon, the Astrakhan skin issue has irritated some for two reasons. The bug itself looks very intrusive and can genuinely affect gameplay. Secondly, players must spend $19.99 worth of real money to get the bundle. The Astrakhan skin has no other way to be obtained in Warzone.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We've update the Trello board with two new issues!



Padmavati "Astrakhan" Operator Skin:



Polina "Cloaked For Combat" Operator Skin: We've update the Trello board with two new issues!Padmavati "Astrakhan" Operator Skin: bit.ly/3MPaUVZ Polina "Cloaked For Combat" Operator Skin: bit.ly/3tU8Gfn ❗️We've update the Trello board with two new issues!Padmavati "Astrakhan" Operator Skin: bit.ly/3MPaUVZPolina "Cloaked For Combat" Operator Skin: bit.ly/3tU8Gfn

Raven Software tweeted from their official handle about the two skins they're working on. Apart from the Astrakhan skin, Polina's Cloaked for Combat skin is also being worked upon simultaneously. Unfortunately, there's no ETA on when the repair work will be completed.

A few days ago, Reddit user u/OM_Jesus showed the exact problem with the Astrakhan skin. In the clip, the skin constantly glitches and appears in the player's eye-line in the game.

While the issue isn't a big problem when exploring the map, the situation worsens if the player is in a gunfight. The constant flickering can easily result in the player getting killed due to improper sight and aim. The user directly asked people not to buy the skin in the Reddit clip.

It remains to be seen when Raven Software will complete the fix to the Astrakhan skin. While the developers promptly acknowledging and fixing the skin is appreciative, one will hope that there won't be such occurrences in the first place in the future.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu