New Lethal Luxury skin is reportedly bugged in Warzone as angry player asks others not to buy

Call of Duty Warzone has a long history with skins, and the seeming customization options meant to make players look different have been part of many controversies. If players are to be believed, the latest in the line of fire is the Lethal Luxury skin meant for operator Padmavati.

The Armored Titan skin was mocked by a few players, given how it looked in the game. The reported problem with the skin will be one of many cases when skins in the game have gained more traction than required. Due to its large size, the Caldera map creates problems with visibility even more.

The latest issue with the Lethal Luxury skin seems to affect the players' visibilities during the matches. What makes matters even worse is that the skin can only be bought with real money.

Premium Lethal Luxury skin glitches in Warzone

Earlier on March 9, Reddit user u/OM_Jesus posted a clip wearing the Lethal Luxury skin. Throughout the video, some skin glitches appear before the eyes of the player in-game, disrupting their vision.

Under normal circumstances, the glitch may not be very infuriating, although it shouldn't happen. There could potentially be a difference between killing an opponent and getting killed in gunfights.

The situation infuriated other players who expressed their own opinions about the glitch. Some were irritated at the state of affairs with new content in Warzone.

Others were amazed as to why the player was investing real money into the game.

What makes the situation even more terrible is the price of the skin itself. The Lethal Luxury skin is available as part of the Lethal Luxury Tracer pack, available in the store.

The bundle will cost a player 2400 COD points, equivalent to $20 in real-life money. Buying the bundle is the only way to get the Lethal Luxury skin for Padmavati.

It now remains to be seen when developers Raven Software notices the situation. Other players may have also suffered from the same situation with the skin.

A quick fix is in need to help pacify the paying customers. However, Raven will also have to ensure that such occurrences don't happen in the future as these can diminish their reputation.

Edited by Srijan Sen