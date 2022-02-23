Raven Software promises to fix PPSh-14 as Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 update made it overpowered

PPSh-14 is a sub-machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone which has been getting a lot of attention over the past few days due to its stellar performance. The gun wasn't extremely popular back when it was initially launched in the game. However, things turned out to be quite different after the latest Season 2 update rolled out.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest update introduced quite a few changes when it came to weapon balancing. Many players’ favorite MP40 and C58 were nerfed, whereas Top Break and the 3-Line Rifle were buffed. What no one saw coming was the accidental PPSh-14 buff that made the weapon one of the best guns in the game.

PPSh-14’s unexpected buff in Call of Duty: Warzone

The unexpected buff of PPSh-14 was brought to notice by Call of Duty: Warzone expert JGOD. The YouTuber, with over a million subscribers, is respected in the community for his in-depth analysis of weapon loadouts and tips to improve their performance.

He pointed out that the Time To Kill (TTK) of the weapon has significantly improved. As of now, it only takes a meager 419 milliseconds to put down an enemy, making the PPSh-14 one of the most overpowered weapons in the game.

Since the buff was not included in the official patch notes and was accidental, the YouTuber expected the developers to nerf it back to its original state. As expected, the developers recently revealed that the abilities of PPSh-14 will be brought back to normal soon.

Developer's message on Twitter

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're aware of an issue with the PPSh-41's damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers.



Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.



We're aware of an issue with the PPSh-41's damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers.

Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.

The unexpected attention that PPSh-14 was getting made the developers realize the accidental buff. As a result, Raven Software recently took to Twitter to express that they were aware of the situation and that they are trying to “bring the weapon back in-line.”

As per the Twitter post, it can be concluded that the damage profile of the weapon will be nerfed. The current damage profile has boosted the base damage as well as location-based multipliers, which is why the gun is hailed as one of the best weapons in the game. However, the overpowered PPSh-14 will be short-lived as it will be nerfed to its original profile soon.

Loadout option

JGOD's PPSh-14 loadout (Image via JGOD; YouTube)

Players who love the gun shouldn't be too disheartened at the upcoming nerf, as they can use various attachments to improve the performance of the sub-machine gun. Here is what JGOD used in the video where he explained the new PPSh-14 statistics:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: ZAC 300mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 71-rounds

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

