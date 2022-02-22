Call of Duty: Warzone expert JGOD uncovers secret PPSh buff that makes it the best gun in the game

Call of Duty: Warzone recently received its Season 2 update on February 14, 2022, which brought in a host of changes and introductions to the battle royale game. Aside from the bug fixes and changes to Caldera, the update brought two new weapons to the game.

Existing weapons also underwent changes. While the statistics of 3-Line Rifle (sniper rifle) and Top Break (handgun) were buffed, popular weapons like MP40 (sub-machine gun) and C58 (assault rifle) were nerfed.

However, the most recent update in Call of Duty: Warzone also buffed the abilities of the PPSh-41, a submachine gun. This unexpected news took players by surprise as the details of the buff were not mentioned anywhere in the update patch notes. It was first uncovered by Call of Duty: Warzone expert JGOD in his latest YouTube video.

PPSh-14 in Call of Duty: Warzone and its unexpected buff

PPSh-14 in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it was launched, the PPSh-14 was not one of the most popular weapons in the sub-machine gun class. However, this weapon has always performed consistently well in medium to close ranges. The weapon's high bullet velocity and low recoil make it an excellent choice as a secondary weapon in intense matches in Call of Duty: Warzone.

JGOD, a popular YouTuber with over 1.14 million subscribers, is looked up to in the Call of Duty: Warzone community due to his analysis of weapons and their loadouts. In his most recent video, he uncovered that the PPSh-14 has become overpowered since the latest Season 2 update.

The most noticeable change of the PPSh-14 was the TTK (Time To Kill) aspect. The TTK of the weapon takes only 419 milliseconds, which is too good compared to the other guns in the same class.

JGOD's PPSh-14 loadout (Image via JGOD; YouTube)

To make the PPSh-14 even more overpowered, gamers can opt for JGOD's loadout, which will significantly improve the statistics of the weapon. The attachments are provided below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: ZAC 300mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 71-rounds

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

This makes the weapon even deadlier than before. However, the YouTuber stressed that the changes made to the PPSh-14 are most likely accidental and could be reverted soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi