Popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer, Swagg, unveils MAC-10 loadout

Call of Duty (COD): Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons that is worth appreciating. The MAC-10 is one of the submachine guns in the game that is great for close quarters combat.

The MAC-10 can be unlocked by players once they complete the in-game missions assigned to them in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone. The challenge is quite simple and players will have to eliminate two or more foes in 15 matches using a submachine gun.

With the perfect loadout, the weapon can be used to eradicate enemies swiftly in close quarters. Due to the ease of handling and size of the weapon, COD fans prefer to use it. Depending on the loadout, players can improve the accuracy, damage, mobility, rate of fire, range, control, and mobility of the submachine.

One of the most popular YouTubers, Kris "Swagg" Lamberson, recently unveiled his MAC-10 loadout that has fans in a tizzy. The weapon was originally available as a tier 15 reward in Season 1 Battle Pass for both COD: Warzone and COD: Black Ops Cold War.

Swagg’s MAC-10 loadout in COD: Warzone

Swagg is a dedicated Warzone content creator who has a total of 2.48 million subscribers and 2 million followers on YouTube and Twitch respectively. He recently shared his MAC-10 loadout that is designed to accentuate the mobility of the weapon.

After using the loadout, the content creator was so pleased to share his weapon’s performance that he quipped that using the new loadout is like using “speed hacks”. Therefore, players can use this loadout to maximize the speed and efficiency of MAC-10.

Swagg's MAC-10 loadout (Image via Swagg; YouTube)

Towards the end of his stream, he revealed the following MAC-10 loadout:

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

Laser: Mounted Flashlight

Magazine: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

He said:

“It was so fun and I had a blast with it. The MAC-10 is a gun that has just always been such a great consistent gun […] this whole gameplay was like a Sportscenter highlight reel”

Swagg was very pleased with the performance of the weapon and was successfully able to eradicate 42 enemies. This set a new record for him as it was the first time he was able to achieve this many kills in Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map.

Edited by Danyal Arabi