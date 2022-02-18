All Caldera bunker locations in Call of Duty Warzone Season 2

After a two-week delay by Raven Studios, players can finally enjoy the content of Call of Duty Warzone Season 2. This is one of the biggest updates the game has ever received and has introduced plenty of features, including new weapons, vehicles, modes, and new locations to explore in Caldera.

Bunkers have returned to Call of Duty Warzone with Season 2 and have been dispersed all across the map of Caldera. Currently, players can only unlock seven bunkers out of 12 locked ones. Morse code machines have been placed in bunkers that spit out secret messages that denote various added features in Call of Duty Warzone Season 2.

Bunker locations in Call of Duty Warzone Season 2

Players will access underground research labs through these bunkers and offer a lot of loot, including different weapons, bombs and ammos. Players are advised to approach these research labs cautiously, containing three enemy guards to defend the area.

Here are the locations of all seven bunkers that are available for players in Call of Duty Warzone Season 2:

Bunker 02: This bunker is located in the southern part of Docks. Players can access the bunker via a hatch at docks beside a wood truck.

Morse code for Bunker 02: FACILITY IS ABLE DELIVER 5000 GALLONS OF N5 GAS DAILY.

Bunker 03: The bunker is situated west of Runway, inside a large building. Players will need to enter the building and head northeast to locate a green door that will lead them to the bunker.

Morse code for Bunker 03: RECON STATION SPOTTED BATTLESHIP 22 MILES OFF THE NORTH COAST

Bunker 05: Players will need to head towards the peak of a hill situated west of Mines. They can find a hatch in the Phosphate Mines area, which will lead them to the bunker.

Morse code for Bunker 05: REQUESTING REPAIRS AT PHOSPHATE MINES CONVEYOR TRACK

Bunker 08: This bunker can be found in the southwestern part of Lagoon. Players will need to locate the bunker beside a small hut with a straw roof.

Morse code for Bunker 08: ALERT ALL PLANES ON LOOKOUT FOR BARRAGE BALLOONS FIRE ON SIGHT.

Bunker 10: Players will need to head towards the north of plentiful fields, where they will find a large blue building. The bunker is located in a patch of grass right behind the building.

Morse code for Bunker 10: COMPOUND N5 STABLE IN CHEM BOMB TESTS BEGINNING DISTRIBUTION.

Bunker 12: The bunker is located in the southern part of the Power Plant. Players will need to head through the waterfall and find a bunker inside.

Morse code for Bunker 12: PROTOTYPE BOMBS ARE IN TRANSIT CONFIRM DELIVERY.

Bunker 14: Players need to reach out to the western part of the Royal Cabana Resort, where they can find the bunker situated southwest of the large sniper tower.

Morse code for Bunker 14: CHEMICAL LEAK DETECTED IN HATCH 4 SEND TEAM TO DEPLOY DECON STATIONS.

