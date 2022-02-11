Call of Duty Warzone Season Two: What does the community hope to see in the upcoming Rebirth update

Aside from Caldera, Call of Duty Warzone Pacific also features a smaller map called Rebirth Island. The Island is a remake of Alcatraz from Blackout mode, which was featured in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. Rebirth Island is the smaller yet more engaging alternative to Caldera, and warzone players love the fast-paced battle-royale environment.

Raven is planning to bring a lot of new content with the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone Season Two. The new update will introduce new weapons, operators, and changes to the Caldera and Rebirth Island map. The warzone community is quite excited about the upcoming changes that will be implemented in the Rebirth island.

What the Call of Duty Warzone community expects from the Rebirth Island update

Even though Raven has not made anything official about the changes that Rebirth Island will receive, there is a lot of information that has come out till now. The Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 update is expected to bring a remastered map of the Rebirth Island while keeping the basic layout intact. This will keep the match intense and players will always have enemies in close proximity.

The Rebirth Island map in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific (Image via Call of Duty wiki)

Developers have also hinted that players can expect significant changes to the map but haven’t specified the exact changes. With no official confirmation, the gaming community has come up with many innovative changes that they hope to see in the game.

Warzone players have suggested a lot of ideas regarding the Rebirth Island map and what changes they want from the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone update.

Here is what the community has suggested on Reddit:

Many players seem to have a problem with the water tower in the map. It all started with a thread from MadDog3712 suggesting that Raven should destroy the Water tower and add some other buildings instead.

J1P2G3 also supported MadDog3712 and agreed that it would be wise to remove the water tower from the map.

Another Warzone and Apex player, cyborg-waffle-iron, revealed that Raven should incorporate the toggling feature between maps from Apex.

TheTimeIsChow shared some interesting insights about the Rebirth map and suggested further development of the Shore and Security area.

SpartanPHA agreed with TheTimeIsChow and posted that Raven should get rid of the giant wall that is situated between the lower area and the shore.

Many players also suggested that developers should include something between Decon and Control Center in order to reduce the unused spaces in the map.

Quiverjones added that the introduction of tunnels that would connect different locations internally would be a great plus in the map.

Warzone player, NotAnother786, shared a list of things that he prefers to be featured on the map. This includes new vehicles, buying stations, POIs and much more.

Disclaimer: No official confirmation regarding the features of the Rebirth Island update has been revealed. The information mentioned in this article are speculations and suggestions made by fans.

