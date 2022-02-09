×
Expected download and update sizes of upcoming Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 have huge download sizes (Image via Call of Duty)
Sonal Mullick
ANALYST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Activision is planning to release Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 together, which means fans will be treated to a bunch of new content along with hefty download sizes. Each season introduces a lot of new content, features, and fixes to keep the gameplay more engaging for fans.

The release of Season 2 is right around the corner, and the update size has already been revealed.

🚨 Call of Duty®: Vanguard Update 01.012.000 (PS4 : 01.12) Added To Database.🟪 Season Two 🟪⬛ New Download Size :⬜ US : 47.285 GB🟥 Big Update Size ! (i think more than 10 gb)🟦 #Vanguard #CallOfDuty https://t.co/t7JHPBZCrY

Popular Twitter leaker SizePlayStation revealed that users should expect a download size of around 47.285 GB and an update size of 10 GB. Activision is expected to bring lots of new weapons, operators, and, most importantly, plenty of bug fixes.

Fans hoping for fixes to Call of Duty Warzone|Vanguard via large update

With the introduction of seasons, Call of Duty games are rising in size more than ever. Fans have always been concerned about the large storage space these games demand.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 is no exception, and gamers will have to spare a significant amount of storage space to enjoy the upcoming update.

The developers have already delayed the release of Season 2 as they require more time for the update. This denotes that Activision is actively working to eradicate hackers and glitches from the game.

The frontlines are getting reinforced. 💥 Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone on February 14. https://t.co/B25FZDN7IY

Players have always struggled to deal with the massive update sizes in COD. Most fans had to delete other titles to accommodate new updates, and the gaming community has been quite annoyed with this persisting issue.

However, gamers are eagerly waiting for the Season 2 update, as Call of Duty Warzone is filled with bugs and glitches. Users have been extremely disappointed with the game's current state, and hopefully, Activision will be able to revive it with this new update.

Users can get their hands on the Season 2 update when it releases on February 14.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
