Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two leaked image shows new operators and weapons

The Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two cover image has been leaked, showcasing new operators and weapons coming to the title.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the latest iteration of the annualized military first-person shooter title, COD Vanguard, takes the franchise back to its Second World War roots and presents players with a gritty and authentic “call-of-duty” experience.

The game brings a period-authentic arsenal with in-depth customization and more than 20 multiplayer maps.

More intel: We've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.

With the launch of Season One, Call of Duty Vanguard was integrated with the free-to-play battle royale title, Call of Duty Warzone, which brought all of the weapons and operators to the title as well as a new map, Caldera, set in the Pacific.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two set for February 14

COD Warzone is currently one of the most played BR titles. It brings the satisfying first-person shooter experience with the arsenal of Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard for a tremendous experience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 01.012.000 (PS4 : 01.12) Added To Database. Season Two. New Download Size: US : 47.285 GB. Big Update Size ! (i think more than 10 gb)

While Season Two was initially set for the first week of February, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software decided to delay the update to test the ongoing bugs and glitches first.

However, the key art for Season Two was recently leaked, and the image showcases the new operators with the new weapons and teases upcoming content. In keeping with previous leaks, the new weapons are Chauchat and KG M/40 (LMG), along with new shotguns.

Conozcan a Ana 🥰 Nueva operadora para la season 2 Vanguard/Warzone

The three new operators joining Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone in Season Two are:

Thomas, a Canadian-Spanish tank driver Gustavo Dos Santos, a Brazillian operative who took down the last line of Nazi defenses in Northern Italy Anna Drake, an Australian member of the resistance.

All three will be joining the Special Operative Task Forza in Season Two.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

