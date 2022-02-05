Console players face glitch in Call of Duty Warzone that puts them into a pixelated mess

Activision has been trying to rescue Call of Duty Warzone from its messy state for a long time. Despite constant updates, Warzone is still plagued with lots of bugs and glitches. PlayStation and Xbox players are experiencing constant bugs and abnormal crashes in the game. A recent glitch is forcing console players to deploy in a broken pixelated landscape.

More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

In Call of Duty Warzone, players always have a slim opportunity to re-deploy themselves on the map in case of any fatal blow. Using this feature might be difficult, but it plays an important role in survival.

However, console players are experiencing a glitch to re-deploy themselves onto the map, instead they are being put into a hazy, abstract landscape.

Console players experience abstract pixelated glitch in Call of Duty Warzone

Warzone player Theo sarcastically addressed this glitch as a “spiritual experience.” They added:

“As you can see in the clip (below), I re-deploy as my teammates are in the midst of angrily trying to rebuild our resources. Unfortunately, I was unable to be of any help… as everything but my HUD was replaced with shapeshifting, dark, hellish pixels.”

théo @TheoSalaun console warzone is truly a spiritual experience console warzone is truly a spiritual experience https://t.co/za6ARstxsc

Even after the introduction of Warzone Pacific Season 1, glitches continued to ruin the experience for console users. Many professional Warzone players have permanently left the game due to the extreme buggy gameplay.

Warzone developers have apologized to the gaming community for the state of the title and confirmed that they are currently working to improve the scenario.

Warzone graphic glitches on consoles (Image via Reddit)

It seems like things will not change soon for Xbox players, as their struggle with the constant glitches and bugs continues. Players are also experiencing a new glitch in which the game crashes before launch. Many players have addressed this issue with Warzone and developers have responded saying that they are currently investigating it.

Raven Software is yet to comment on the game’s state for console players. Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season 2 has already been delayed because of quality purposes, and hopefully they will eliminate the bugs and glitches in the game in Season 2.

