Modern Warfare sniper proves to be lethal in Call of Duty Warzone

Sniper Rifles have always been a popular choice for Call of Duty Warzone players. With the introduction of Caldera in Warzone, snipers have become as relevant as ever. Sniper rifles offer sheer power, and one headshot is enough to get the job done.

After the merger between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, all the weapons from Vanguard are now available in the latter title.

According to WZRanked, Vanguard weapons are the most popular weapons used in the game, which includes lethal SMGs like MP-40 and PPSh-41. However, many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare weapons are also featured on the list.

Users are reviving 2019 titles by choosing assault rifles like the Grau 5.56, Kilo 141, and MAC-10.

Players prefer the SP-R208 sniper rifle in Call of Duty Warzone

Currently, Swiss K31 is one of the best performing sniper rifles in the game, boasting an impressive K/D ratio of 1.10. However, Warzone players have been more inclined to use the SP-R208 sniper rifle from Modern Warfare, which was once a flagship offering in the Call of Duty franchise.

SP-R208 is currently ranked 27th in the list of most used weapons in the game by WZRanked.

The SP-R208 Sniper Rifle (Image via Call of Duty)

The popular swiss sniper also boasts an impressive K/D ratio of 1.01. Using proper attachments with the gun significantly improves its performance.

Here is the complete list of the most popular attachments for SR-R208:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero SP-R28 mm

Barrel: SP-R 26”

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Stock: XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

Magazine: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Perk: FMJ

Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

Popular YouTuber Westie showcased some excellent sniping skills with the SR-R208 and revealed that it is one of his most preferred sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone.

With the proper combination of attachments, SR-R208 is certainly a lethal gun to play with. It might not be as powerful as the Swiss K31, but it is definitely worth a try.

