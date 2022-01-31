“Rebirth is infested again” Call of Duty: Warzone players frustrated with the current state of Ricochet anti-cheat

Things are going from bad to worse for Call of Duty: Warzone players, as the new Ricochet anti-cheat does not seem to be working all that well to keep hackers and cheaters at bay.

While a massive expansion, the Pacific update brought a significant number of problems with it. Bugs and game-breaking exploits became an all too common occurrence in the shooter, and many players were finding it quite hard to stick to the title no matter how much they loved the franchise.

In a recent Reddit post, a player points out just how problematic the hacking problem has become in the game.

While the Ricochet anti-cheat that was introduced in December did solve part of the issue during the initial weeks, it seems that the number of third-party app abusers has gone up considerably. According to the Redditor, the state of fair play on the servers is significantly worse than what it used to be pre-Vanguard and Ricochet launches.

During the initial weeks after its launch, the Ricochet anti-cheat was doing a decent job in making the life of a hacker a living hell in the game. While the tool was not exactly detecting and banning the offender from the server, what it was doing was nerfing the hackers in the game to the point that they were hardly doing any damage with their guns.

However, as the Redditor points out, the state of Warzone has devolved to an even worse state, the player suggests,

“Rebirth is infested again almost every other match has one "rage" hackers (i.e. instant target switching kill everyone on the screen) and every match has someone else walling or aimlocking (not blatant crazy target switching).”

“It was this bad right before VG launched and Ricochet went live a month later. Now maybe a month after Ricochet it's back to being insane -- every match has someone cheating. Rebirth is just the easy example, but Caldera definitely has quite a few judging from streamers who run into them every single match. Is it to the point that Ricochet is worthless or is this just basically the new normal until they make warzone pay to play?” (sic)

The community is running out of patience with all the hacks and cheats that are making its way to Warzone’s servers. This has prompted many in the fan base to actually request Raven Software to make the upcoming Warzone 2 pay-to-play and make it cost $60.

They feel that this will instantly reduce the total number of "rage hackers" in the next COD title, and allow it to have a healthier competitive environment.

