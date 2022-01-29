Call of Duty Warzone 2 is rumored to be a stand-alone title according to community insider

There have been some incredible rumors in the last few days about Call of Duty Warzone 2, but along with the rumors, confusion have arisen as well.

It all started with journalist Jason Schreier mentioning three potential Call of Duty titles that will come out this year and next. All three titles will be on the PlayStation, so there's little chance of the titles becoming Xbox exclusive. Among the three potential titles, one of them is rumored to be Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Since the rumors, there have been discussions on different social media sites about what fans can expect. With Activision staying tight-lipped about the entire process, it has naturally created a lot of confusion as well. But thanks to the same community, there can be some concrete expectations about the second iteration.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 might run in parallel with Warzone

Reliable insider Tom Henderson has shared some light on his understanding of the entire situation. While Henderson is not directly affiliated with Activision, he is especially reliable regarding Call of Duty news. He has now given a general idea of what fans should expect from Warzone and Warzone 2 when it eventually comes out.

Warzone 1 and 2 could run parallelly

According to Henderson, Warzone will continue, becoming a legacy game. Warzone 2 will be a brand new game with no progression carrying over. The game will probably be freshly built on a new engine if rumors are to be believed. Warzone 2 will also likely become the first game in the series to be optimized for current-gen consoles.

While the statistics and track record of a player may carry over, the rest will likely be reset. The two games will also vary in terms of content additions as per rumors. It's widely expected that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will start with content additions from Modern Warfare II. However, it will be interesting to see if things from the 2022 release appear in the existing Warzone.

One major difference will likely be the exclusion of Warzone 2 from the past-gen consoles. By the time Warzone 2 is reported for release, the current-gen consoles would have completed more than three years in existence. There's a high chance that Activision will skip the past gen consoles. If there's a change of plans, current and past generation consoles are unlikely to have crossplay.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ We're over a year from release and things may change with the assets/stats, but this is the general outline being considered. We're over a year from release and things may change with the assets/stats, but this is the general outline being considered.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's a long time left as things stand, and things can change quite rapidly in the gaming world. As 2023 appears, it's quite likely that Activision will start revealing their potential plans if Warzone 2 is indeed a thing. Until then, fans are advised to take everything with a pinch of salt to avoid disappointment later.

Edited by Srijan Sen