Why Call of Duty fans should be excited by the potential upcoming release of Warzone 2

Call of Duty has been a hot topic of discussion in the entire gaming community ever since the news of Microsoft acquiring Activision broke out.

A major point of discussion has been over whether the future Call of Duty releases will come out on PlayStation. After Bethesda Softworks' acquisition by Microsoft, upcoming titles like Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, and Redfall are all supposed to become Xbox exclusives.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.

However, there is some great news for Call of Duty fans as a recent report has come out saying that there will be 3 Call of Duty titles in the making. As per their current plans, all three titles will be available on PlayStation consoles. Among these three titles, one of them is supposed to be Call of Duty Warzone 2, scheduled for release sometime in 2023.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has fans excited about

Earlier on January 26, Jason Schreier tweeted from his official account about a certain Bloomberg report on the upcoming Call of Duty titles. As mentioned earlier, there are three potential titles, with rumors of Call of Duty Warzone 2 arriving in 2023. While there are no further details so far outside the fact that the game will be available for both consoles, there are reasons for fans to be hyped about Warzone 2.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

For all its pros and cons, Call of Duty Warzone can be considered a successful release. It was the series' first adoption of the battle royale genre and came with a free-to-play model. While the first release has its share of negatives, the game still maintains a healthy player count.

Ever since its release, Warzone has received regular updates with content from further releases being added to it. While all these great additions are sure to be followed by Warzone 2, there are chances for more improvements as well.

For starters, Warzone 2 will likely have a new and updated engine to make the game more future ready. As far as consoles are concerned, the second game will likely be optimized for the next-generation consoles.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2.



Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc.



A completely new game for the better hardware. Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2.Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware.

According to Tom Henderson, Warzone 2 will be a completely fresh start with a game built for better hardware. The new journey will once again be able to grab the interest of the players as they start their journey of unlocking and leveling up different weapons.

Most importantly, Warzone 2 will most likely be released after the Microsoft acquisition is fully complete. There are several drawbacks of Call of Duty Warzone, some of which have still not been fixed by Activision. Warzone 2, being a fresh game, will give developers a chance to learn from the past.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Microsoft coming in, the general hope in the Call of Duty community has been that of improvement and positivity. Call of Duty Warzone 2 is likely to be free as well and will possibly have the largest playerbase in comparison to any other launches near it. While almost all the news so far has been unconfirmed rumors, there's no reason for a fan of the iconic series to not be excited about what the future holds.

Edited by Atul S