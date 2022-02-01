Call of Duty Warzone weapon tier list: What are the 10 most popular guns in the game?

The Warzone Pacific update added all of Vanguard's weapons to the game (Image via Call of Duty)

Despite many weapons available in Call of Duty Warzone, only a handful of guns receive regular use in Warzone as the meta shifts. Various weapons, such as the Grau, Bruen, FFAR, FARA, and others, have risen and fallen in popularity.

The Warzone Pacific update added all of Vanguard's weapons to the game, indicating that there would be some updates to this list in the future.

Whether players want to boost their KDA or identify which guns will give them a competitive advantage, this guide can help. Because Vanguard's weapons are now in Warzone, players may expect several Cold War and Modern Warfare weaponry to be replaced.

That appears to be the case, as five of the top 10 weapons are now from the 2021 championship.

The top 10 weapons in Call of Duty Warzone are listed below

Top weapon choices in Call of Duty Warzone include:

1) MP40

The iconic SMG, the MP40, presently holds the gold medal position. Long-time Call of Duty fans will recall its supremacy in World at War, and while this version isn't nearly as powerful as the monster from the 2008 game, it's still a deadly and flexible submachine gun.

2) Bren

It has the potential to rise considerably higher than it is now (Image via Call of Duty)

The MP40 and STG-44 have been popular since Vanguard's incorporation, but the Bren has taken a little to find its footing in Call of Duty's Battle Royale mode. But that changed over the holidays when it soared to the second position as players flocked to it.

Due to its consistent damage and low recoil, it may be used by players of various skill levels. It has the potential to rise considerably higher than it is now.

3) Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine's true strength resides in its rapid fire rate (Image via Call of Duty)

The Cooper Carbine's true strength resides in its rapid-fire rate, which allows it to dispense bullets at an incredible rate. Naturally, this means that players will need to reload frequently and master the gun's soft recoil.

It can, however, shred through adversaries almost as quickly as bullets, giving it a strong option at close to medium ranges. To properly optimize its strength up close, we'd recommend accessories that help improve its handling and maneuverability.

4) Kar98k

The Kar98k has long been the most popular sniper rifle in Warzone (Image via Call of Duty)

The Kar98k has long been the most popular sniper rifle in Warzone, and this trend continues in Pacific Season One (even though it's officially a Marksman Rifle).

The irony that a WWII rifle from Modern Warfare is now the most famous sniper following Vanguard's integration is not lost on us, given how popular long-range weapons are.

5) STG-44

It rocketed to the top three most popular weapons in the warzone (Image via Call of Duty)

The STG-44, another CoD series staple, returns with a fury in Vanguard. It rocketed to the top three most popular weapons in the Warzone but has since dropped to fifth.

Regardless, it's still a formidable weapon at medium to long range. While its handling and fire rate aren't particularly impressive, the weapon's easy-to-manage recoil and jaw-dropping damage make it competitive with any other weapon in Caldera.

6) Swiss K31

It's pretty identical to the WWII marksman rifle (Image via Call of Duty)

The Swiss K31, which had always been a distant second to the Kar98k, rose to the top during Season Six. However, it didn't last long as it was overtaken by the Kar98k and now four Vanguard weapons.

In terms of damage, speed, and handling, it's pretty identical to the WWII marksman rifle, but the flinch nerfs have taken their toll. Although there isn't much of a difference between the two, it will have to do with the sixth position for the time being.

7) Kilo 141

Another Modern Warfare assault rifle that has resurfaced as a fan favourite in Warzone Pacific (Image via Call of Duty)

The Kilo 141 is next on the list. It is another Modern Warfare assault rifle that has resurfaced as a fan favorite in Warzone Pacific. It doesn't shoot as swiftly as the M13, but it has a slightly higher firing rate and, most importantly, virtually no recoil. It's no surprise that it's back on this list.

8) Grau 5.56

The Grau will be familiar to everyone who has played Warzone since its launch in March 2020 (Image via Call of Duty)

The Grau will be familiar to everyone who has played Warzone since its launch in March 2020. The Modern Warfare AR started to overwhelm Verdansk in a way that players hadn't seen since the early seasons.

Even though it hits a little more gently than it used to, it still has easy-to-control recoil, clean iron sights, and decent damage. The only thing keeping it from resuming its once-ubiquitous domination is a slower fire rate and unspectacular handling.

9) PPSh- 41

It is another CoD series classic that has been resurrected in Vanguard (Image Call of Duty)

The PPSh-41 is another CoD series classic that has been resurrected in Vanguard. It doesn't have the same impact as other Warzone's best firearms, but its enormous magazine and controlled recoil make it a good close-quarters weapon.

10) M13

In Warzone Pacific, such weapons still outperform the M13 (Image via Call of Duty)

The M13, a fast-firing assault rifle, was a solid choice in Warzone's early seasons, with its low damage counterbalanced by a rapid-fire rate and manageable recoil. However, when players flocked to the more powerful Grau or Kilo, it faded out during Verdansk's lifespan.

In Warzone Pacific, such weapons still outperform the M13, but gamers are returning to the Modern Warfare AR for its consistency and ease of use. However, gamers will need some extra-long mags.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion.

