COD: Mobile Battle Royale Worlds Invitational for $100,000 starts tomorrow

COD: Mobile has announced a BR Worlds Invitational for pros, and content creators and the prize pool is set at $100,000. When the stakes are this high, players around the globe will be settling for nothing less than a victory when the showdown starts tomorrow.

This invitational tournament is part of the second anniversary celebrations of COD: Mobile. On October 1, 2021, COD Mobile completed its second year and the community has seen massive growth in the past two years.

The invitational is a massive proof of how many pros and content creators have made COD: Mobile their daily bread and how many more are joining the community every day. This article will provide all there is to know about the upcoming BR Worlds tournament.

All region timings and where to watch the COD: Mobile BR Worlds tournament

Four different regions are participating in this BR Worlds tournament starting tomorrow. The tournament will take place for two days, October 9 and 10.

Below are all the timings for the four regions:

October 9

APAC: 2:00 AM CT

Europe: 9:00 AM CT

October 10

LATAM: 2:00 PM CT

North America: 6:00 PM CT

Regular COD: Mobile streamers from all four regions will team up for duo matches with other regular streamers. Other streamers might be pros in other gaming titles or streamers who play games for fun. While it is a celebration of the 2nd Anniversary of the game, this venture will also see COD: Mobile spreading to multiple different audiences.

YouTube live streams are filled with practice sessions as COD Mobile streamers from every region will have to bring their fellow partners up to speed about all that will happen in Blackout during this tournament.

Prominent streamers like BobbyPlays, NoahFromYT, iFerg, Kyle and others from the EU and North America region will be seen going against each other.

To watch the BR Worlds matches, fans will have to visit the COD: Mobile YouTube page where the playlists are already present. Click on "Set Reminder" to receive notifications when the tournament goes live.

