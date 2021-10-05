PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game runs better on low storage Android smartphones?

The need for PUBG Mobile Lite came up when the original title kept adding new features that increased the initial file size.

Developers Activision followed PUBG Mobile's footsteps and launched COD Mobile to go head to head in the battle royale segment. The launch of the latter started a new rivalry between the two franchises.

With so many options available, gamers have been eager to know which one among PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile is suitable for low storage smartphones.

Assessing both PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile

System requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile Lite was developed to cater to low-end device users with minimal features. This version was created to offer a fantastic BR experience to gamers unable to get hold of high-end smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite requires Android version 4.1 and above and a minimum of 1 GB of RAM. The file size is somewhere around 600 MB.

System requirements of COD Mobile

Activision launched COD Mobile to compete with PUBG Mobile and other high-end battle royale games. The former offers numerous gaming modes and a variety of weapon skins, characters, maps, and other entities.

COD Mobile requires Android version 4.3 and above to run seamlessly. In terms of RAM, the game requires a minimum of 2 GB, while it takes up well over 2 GB of device space to accommodate its basic features.

Gamers who wish to download all the resources should have at least 3 GB of disk space available on their devices.

Verdict: COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite for low-spec phones?

From the above comparison, it is crystal clear that PUBG Mobile Lite should be the first choice for gamers when it comes to low-storage Androids. The game also packs a graphical output driven by Unreal Engine 4, making the gaming experience quite realistic.

COD Mobile is one of the best BR titles in the market at the moment. With enhanced graphics, topped with several resources and customized gameplay settings, it stands out from the other titles in the same category. But it works best on high-performance devices.

Edited by Ravi Iyer