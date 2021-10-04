PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: Features, APK file size and more 

PUBG Mobile Lite boasts a vast player base primarily due to its minimal requirements and exhilarating overall experience. The game's developers release occasional patches to introduce new content.

The community's long wait concluded with the final release of the 0.22.0 version just a few days ago. It is worth mentioning that players will eventually have to update the game since those using the older version will not be able to play with those using the latest one.

Usually, players can download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite by visiting the Google Play Store. The developers also provide the APK file on their official website. Users may utilize it to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Features

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update has been shipped with a bunch of new and exciting range of cosmetics, particularly new upgradable gun skins. Users can watch the preview of new gun skins, along with their various effects, final form and more via Workshop > Weapon. The list of new inclusions is:

Drop the Bass – Scar-L

Concerto of Love – M762

Eventide Aria – Groza

Moonlit Grace – Kar98K

Romantic Moments – UZI

Icicle – Mini14

Winter Queen – M249

Jack-o’-lantern – AKM

Users can also watch the video provided above for an overview. (From the 5:00 minute mark onwards)

APK file size

The size of APK file is 714 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK size is 714 MB. It is important that users make sure that their Android device has enough storage space before downloading it from the website. Players may need to download additional resource packs or files within the game as well.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update through APK file

Users may enjoy playing the latest version as guest (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Users will need to follow the procedures listed below to download the updated version.

Step 1: Users need to visit the official website and download the latest APK file.

Step 2: Players have to toggle install from an unknown source option and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK.

Step 3: They can open the game and enjoy playing the latest version.

Disclaimer: As PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, players from the country should avoid downloading and installing it on their devices.

