5 rarest gun skins in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access version is already here, and the launch of the official version of BGMI is just around the corner.

Skins are an essential part of almost every battle royale title. They increase the aesthetic appeal of weapons and encourage players to obtain them. Hence, BGMI players have already started purchasing skins and outfits from the game's beta version, as the devs promised to transfer all the data upon official release.

Note: As data migration from older PUBG Mobile accounts to BGMI accounts has already started, this article lists the rarest gun skins of PUBG Mobile.

Gun skins that are rare to find in BGMI

5) Viper M416

The Viper M416 skin (Image via Desiround/ YouTube)

The Viper M416 is one of the oldest M416 gun skins in PUBG Mobile. It was released as a tier reward in the Elite Royale Pass Season 2.

Only a few players started grinding the game from Season 2, and there are fewer who purchased an Elite Pass back then.

4) Acolyte of Justice AKM

The Acolyte of Justice skin

The Acolyte of Justice AKM skin was a reward in the Premium Crates section. PUBG Mobile released the skin in January 2021.

Since opening a Premium Crate costs lots of UC, not many players ended up purchasing it.

3) Ghillie Dragon AKM

The Ghillie Dragon AKM skin is a legendary upgradeable skin launched during the Royale Pass Season 17. It was available at a limited-time Lucky Spin event as a grand prize.

Players could draw ten spins for 540 UC. As a single draw did not guarantee the reward, most refrained from spending this in-game currency.

2) Glacier M416

The Glacier M416 skin (Image via Desiround/ YouTube)

The Glacier M416 is one of the most renowned M416 skins that almost every BGMI player desires. It was available at the Classic Crate section, where players could open the crates with Classic Crate coupons.

It is an upgradable skin that contains a specialized "killfeed" and "kill message." It also displays eye-catching hit effects.

1) Call of the Wild M416

The Call of Wild M416 skin was available during a time-limited Lucky Spin event where players could win it by spinning the draw. Each spin cost 60 UC, and ten spins cost 540 UC.

This upgradeable legendary gun skin is super rare that only a few players own.

Disclaimer: The rarity of the skins listed above is based on widespread speculations from the community and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer