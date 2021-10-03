PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game runs better on low-end devices?

In recent years, the rivalry between Garena Free Fire and Krafton's PUBG Mobile has become more intense. Even though PUBG Mobile is still a popular name in the battle royale segment, Free Fire is giving it a run for its money with regular updates and new versions of the game.

Community members of both gaming contingents often engage in banter and debate to establish superiority over one another. However, some of the discussion matters are extremely constructive and drive gamers to consider every factor before reaching a conclusion.

Recently, gamers have been eager to find out which among the two, PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, fares better on low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is preferred for low-end mobiles

PUBG Mobile was released to provide a battle royale experience on smartphones. The title had a rapid growth and kept on expanding in terms of storage space.

Soon, gamers were rendered unable to run the game seamlessly on their low-end devices. To keep this section of gamers adhered to the franchise, Krafton Inc. released PUBG Mobile Lite.

Free Fire, on the other hand, was built exclusively to support low-end devices. This led to the beginning of a new rivalry between the two developers. To deduce who fares well, it is mandatory to peek into their system requirements.

Free Fire is developed explicitly for low-end devices, and it requires 1 GB of RAM along with Android 4.1.1 and above.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, runs seamlessly on 1 GB RAM and Android 4.0.3 and above.

In terms of occupancy, PUBG Mobile requires around 600 MB of disk space, whereas Garena Free Fire is a bit on the higher side and needs around 750 MB of device space.

Since both the games require almost the same system configuration, it isn't easy to draw any conclusion. However, looking at the gaming graphical output will provide the necessary details to make a fair judgment.

PUBG Mobile Lite runs on Unreal Engine 4 and offers HD gameplay with realistic graphical output. On the other hand, Free Fire slacks in this segment. Even though Garena has developed a wonderful gaming experience for gamers, they cannot replicate what PUBG Mobile Lite offers its gamers.

Therefore, it is evident that PUBG Mobile Lite takes a slight lead due to the gameplay and is the better option between the two for low-end Android devices.

