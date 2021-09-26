How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update APK on Android devices (September 2021)

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have finally released the new 0.22.0 version. It has been shipped with many new cosmetics, including multiple, upgradable gun skins such as SCAR-L, Groza, and more.

It is worth emphasizing that the players on a different version will not enjoy it together. Users may obtain the most recent version of the game by updating it from the Google Play Store or downloading the APK file from the official website.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, gamers should avoid installing it on their devices.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version

Here is a step-by-step guide that you may follow to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version on your device:

Step 1: First, you must visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website to get the APK file for the latest version. You may also use the given link below to visit the webpage to download it directly.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: You should then click on the APK download button to commence the download.

You have to download the APK file from the website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 updated APK file size on the website is around 714 MB, so make sure you have enough storage space before continuing with the download.

Step 3: You must enable the "Install from unknown source" option on your device after downloading the file if it has not been done previously.

Step 4: Next, you should install the file on your device.

You can sign in to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Also Read

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, you may open PUBG Mobile Lite and sign in with your account to enjoy playing the latest version.

Suppose you encounter an error message which reads that there was an error parsing the package. In this case, you can try reinstalling the file, and if the problem persists, you can re-download the APK from the official site and follow the procedure again.

Edited by Srijan Sen