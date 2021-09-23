PUBG Mobile Lite latest version 0.22.0 beta APK download link revealed

Every few months, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite release new game updates that fix bugs and introduce new features, all of which contribute to the overall improvement of the user's gameplay experience.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta was made available. Skins and other cosmetic items were the primary new elements that were introduced in it. If users are interested in trying it out, they may download the APK file from the beta website and install it on their devices.

Note: Due to the fact that PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, gamers from the country are advised not to install or download the game on their phones.

Steps on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 beta version

The steps below will guide players through the process of downloading and installing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta on their device:

Step 1: First, players are required to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta APK file through its page. The link provided below will take them directly to it:

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta APK file: Click here

Users should ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space before downloading the APK file, which is around 1001 MB in size.

The first step for players is to download the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite

Step 2: As part of the next step, gamers will need to toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their device.

If the player has already enabled this setting, they can proceed with the installation process.

After opening the PUBG Mobile Lite beta, players have to first login (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Once the APK file installation is complete, users can go ahead and open the PUBG Mobile Lite beta application.

Finally, in order to explore the new features in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta release, individuals may log in with the "Guest" account option.

If a parsing issue occurs during the installation process, it is advised that gamers re-download the APK and follow the same steps again.

