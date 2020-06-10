Top 5 upgradeable gun skins in PUBG Mobile

A list of best upgradeable gun skins in PUBG Mobile, feat. Glacier and Fool's M416.

These gun skins are very rare and not all players have these gun skins.

PUBG Mobile is one of the best mobile battle royale games in the market right now. The game has intense and high-quality graphics, along with a great weapon list to choose from. One of the major additions to this is a plethora of aesthetically pleasing gun skins that can be sued.

PUBG Mobile has a great weapon upgrade system as well. With the help of this system, players can acquire various in-game elements like kill feed messages, effects, and new enemy death crates. In this article, we have discussed Top 5 upgradeable gun skins in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Glacier M416

The favorite upgradeable gun skin of almost all PUBG Mobile players is Glacier M416. The gun is currently available in classic crates in the game. The gun skin is upgradeable to a maximum of level 7 in the workshop section. And various new elements like kill message and a customized enemy death crate can be unlocked on upgrading the gun skin.

One of the best features of this upgradeable skin is the On-Hit Effect. With this effect, whenever you shoot a bullet, a glowing effect creates sparks on the enemy's body.

#2 Blood And Bones M16A4

Another great upgradeable weapon skin in PUBG Mobile is the Blood And Bones M16A4. The gun acquires bones over its body when it gets fully maxed to level 7.

Blood And Bones M16A4 has a great kill feed message animation. This gun skin is only the second weapon to have the 'On-Hit Effect' after Glacier M416. There are chances of this gun coming back in upcoming updates of PUBG Mobile.

#3 Field Commander AWM:

This Field Commander AWM is one of the best-looking upgradeable skins in PUBG Mobile. The gun has a cool-looking kill feed message and a great overall look. Field Commander AWM is upgradeable to a maximum of level 7, and a great enemy loot crate feature. The gun is currently not available in the game, but it might come back in future updates.

#4 Fool's M416

The only character-oriented weapon skin in PUBG Mobile is the Fool's M416 skin. The skin is one of the best-looking ones for M416 in the game.

A great feature of this upgradeable skin is its enemy death crate, which comes with great animation of a joker face coming out of the death crate.

Also, on upgrading the gun skin to level 6 known as Fool's Surprise, a tongue can be seen coming out of the skin. Fool's M416 gun skin is the only mythic weapon skin in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Terror Fang Kar98K:

Now, for the last weapon skin. The Terror Fang Kar98K skin is one of the rarest upgradeable skins in PUBG Mobile. Not many players in the game have this gun skin. Terror Fang Kar98K's enemy death crate has Godzilla statue standing on it.

