Free Fire Max in India: Server and matchmaking, expected release time, and major differences

Free Fire Max in India will be released soon, and gamers are having quite a difficult time containing their excitement and remaining patient. The new title from the popular battle royale segment has already garnered much attention from gamers before its release.

After the skyscraping success of Free Fire, the developers decided to roll out a new edition for users to enjoy. Free Fire Max is scheduled to be released on 28 September, i.e., today, but the absence of any definite time stamp has been bugging fans.

Free Fire Max in India: Release of game expected with OB30 update

1) Release time and matchmaking

The original Free Fire game will be getting a major upgrade with the rollout of the OB30 update. Players are curious about what changes will feature and are hopeful that the developers will improve the gameplay and remove the recurring matchmaking issues.

Going by the trends, the OB30 update might be rolled out somewhere between 10:00 am IST and 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). Even though the original game and Free Fire Max have no connection, gamers can still expect the new title to be rolled out during the release of the OB30 update.

The underlying reason is that both titles will use the same server for matchmaking. The release of the OB30 update and the new battle royale game at two different times will inflict a greater server engagement, causing several issues on the technical end. Therefore, fans can expect Free Fire Max to be released during the time slot mentioned above.

2) Major differences

It is quite difficult to pinpoint the significant differences between Free Fire and Free Fire Max. The original title is getting a massive update, while the new one is being released later today.

Once both battle royale games are up and running, it will be possible to determine the differences.

As of now, only a few things need to be kept in mind. Free Fire made a name for itself by offering the battle royale mode with low system requirements. However, primarily due to this reason, the game slacked in the graphics department.

Gamers then demanded a new version with an enhanced graphical entity and more realistic gameplay. The developers kept these demands in mind and developed Free Fire Max.

Apart from the graphical aspect, users can expect a major upgrade to the system requirements. It has been revealed that Android 4.1 and above will be enough to run the game seamlessly.

However, since Free Fire Max offers Ultra HD gameplay, the minimum RAM requirements may go up to 2 GB from 1 GB.

