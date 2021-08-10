How to unlock the Shrapnel perk in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 6 is live, and is now seeing new and returning players looking to unlock rewards to improve their gameplay.

COD Mobile, like most other games these days, gives players cosmetics for their character and guns, while providing a ton of other items to unlock like perks and equipment.

One sought after perk in COD Mobile is the Shrapnel perk. If a player loads out with this perk, they will spawn with an extra lethal equipment piece and deal more explosive damage.

COD Mobile: How to unlock the Shrapnel perk

Image via Activision

So how do you unlock this perk that grants you more bang for your buck? Added in the older Season 8, Shrapnel is only unlockable in a single way.

In the most recent Season 6, players will have to spend COD Points to unlock the Shrapnel perk. This can be done through the COD Mobile store. Locate the perk in the CP section.

It costs about $20 to fully unlock the Shrapnel perk. In-game that is the equivalent of 2000 COD Points. While spending real money may be a bit disappointing, it is the only way to get the perk.

It was previously included in the COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass, but has since been moved to the in-game shop as an aftermarket item. A lot of older items that are no longer unlockable must now be purchased using COD Points.

The blue perk can come in handy if the player ends up getting a few lucky grenade kills during a match. An extra Frag or Semtex grenade will always be welcomed in a player’s inventory.

Another option is to double up on Thermite grenades. This is perfect for clearing out objectives on Hardpoint or Domination. It can even defend a planted bomb in Search and Destroy.

Be mindful that since this is a blue perk, if you purchase Shrapnel in COD Mobile and decide to use it regularly, you will be giving up some other good perks. Dead Silence, Tactical Mask, and High Alert are some of the other blue perks.

