COD Mobile Season 6, known as The Heat, is truly coming in hot with a meta shift and new top tier weapons.

In Season 6, Shotguns are still as deadly up close and personal as they always have been. COD Mobile players probably know that fact all too well. Shotguns are just different beasts.

As of COD Mobile Season 6, there are 6 total shotguns in the game. Small changes came to the shotgun class after the season update, giving some of these weapons a leg up over the others.

COD Mobile: Season 6 Shotgun Tier List

S-Tier

Image via Activision

KRM-262

The KRM-262 is the best shotgun in COD Mobile. It is the only S-Tier weapon from this category, and for good reason. It does massive damage and is more versatile than even some weapons from the other categories.

Shotguns typically force players to play aggressively, pushing tight corners and sprinting around like a mad man to net some kills. With the KRM-262, you can play to your liking.

A-Tier

Image via Activision

Striker

Echo

The A-Tier provides some solid COD Mobile Shotguns. The Striker received a small buff, firmly planting it in this position. It is a good choice, even without attachments.

The Echo is an automatic shotgun, which you can never go wrong with. It has been just under a year since this shotgun entered the game, and it has carved out its place rather well.

B-Tier

Image via Activision

HS0405

The HS0405 fires extremely slow. That's the one true downside. Other than that, it does insanely high damage. Close range damage is even higher. It isn't the best option, but if you love to rush objectives, this would be the shotgun to choose.

C-Tier

Image via Activision

BY15

As a pump action shotgun, the BY15 needs a lot of work for it to be viable in COD Mobile. Effective at close range like the rest of the weapons in this category, it falls short in almost every other important stat.

D-Tier

Image via Activision

HS2126

The D-Tier sees the final COD Mobile shotgun find its place. HS2126 is still unusable after buffs. While it has a wildly fast firing rate, the range on it is terrible. You will be mowed down before you get close enough to do any sort of damage.

Edited by Gautham Balaji